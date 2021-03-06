Hillsborough County North announces Grand Jury indictments for February

MANCHESTER, NH – One man was indicted for threatening to kill his son with a lighted blow torch while another is accused of hitting a person in the face with a propane tank.

Those two were among the 226 indictments handed up last week for the month of February by a grand jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District, which makes indictments available as part of the public record.

Mark Boulanger, 47, of 122 Winter St., first floor, was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening. On Dec. 10, 2020, Boulanger allegedly threatened to kill his son with a lighted blow torch.

Karim Jordan, 41, of 362 Hanover St., Apt. 2, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault and criminal threatening. On Nov. 7, 2020, he is accused of hitting S.M. in the face with a metal propane tank causing S.M.’s nose to bleed and also threatened S.M. with a knife.

Others indicted included Jerry Annese, 52, of 238 Valley St. #3, Apt. 36, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, a knife on April 19, 2020. Annese was convicted of manslaughter on Sept. 27, 1994 in Suffolk County (Mass.) Superior Court.

Geoff Brown, 33, of 180 Woodbury Ave., Apt. 320, was indicted for false personation and criminal threatening. On Sept. 28, 2020, he represented himself as an officer when he pointed a gun at two people and ordering them out of Wolfe Park, according to the indictments.

Hector Castro, 37, of 102 Conant St., Apt. 2, was indicted on 14 charges, five of them aggravated felonious sexual assault (rape) offenses involving a 12-year-old child.

Vincent Chaney, 48, formerly of 74 Canton St., Apt. 1, was indicted on eight counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and one count of possessing more than five grams of crack cocaine with the intent to sell it. He was previously convicted of a drug offense. The indictments accuse him of possessing on Jan. 31, 2020 various guns including a Springfield Armory XD-9mm pistol; a Sig Sauer P220-.45 caliber pistol; a Glock21-.45 caliber pistol; a Sig Sauer P938 pistol and a PT-.25 caliber pistol.

Deng Chol Mabor, 44, of 253 Lake Ave., Apt. 3C, was indicted on first- and second-degree assault. On Dec. 29, 2020, he hit A.L. in the head with a hammer, according to the indictments.

Sarah Fitton, 35, of 253 Lake Ave., Apt. 3C, was indicted on two counts each of first- and second-degree assault. On Dec. 29, 2020, Fitton is accused of stabbing A.L. in the hand and arm.

Gilberto Flores, 41, of 99 Hudson St., was indicted for aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Dec. 30, 2020, he is accused of raping S.C. while she was intoxicated, asleep and unable to resist.

Antonio Grullon, 38, of 141 Beech St. was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, burglary, criminal threatening, two counts of robbery and being an armed career criminal. He is accused of forcing his way into a Hall Street apartment on Dec. 23, 2020.

Tyler Murray, 26, Grullon’s former cellmate at the Northern NH Correctional Facility in Berlin, was shot in the arm when the two struggled and Grullon’s gun went off, according to court records. Grullon is also accused of pointing a gun at Murray’s girlfriend during the incident.

Randy Katanga, 27, of 33 Whig Drive, was indicted on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, second-degree assault and possession of fentanyl. On Jan. 19, 2020, he allegedly overcame J.C. through force and digitally penetrated her. He also is accused of impeding her breathing by blocking her mouth.

John Pratt, 75, of 208 St. Anselms Drive, Goffstown, was indicted on two counts of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault occurring between Nov. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2012, one count of felonious sexual assault, one count of attempted felonious sexual assault and one charge of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault. The assault counts involved a child between the ages of 3 and 5 while the attempted assaults involved a child between the ages of 7 and 9.

Haley Rutherford, 18, of 144 Lake Ave., Apt. 14, was indicted on a charge of riot stemming from an incident on April 8, 2020 in Manchester. She, along with three other people, are accused of fighting with another person resulting in a 17-year-old suffering facial injuries.

James Salisbury, 26, of 54 Manchester St., Nashua, was indicted on charges of aggravated driving under the influence; two counts of reckless conduct, and three counts of second-degree assault. According to the indictments, Salisbury drove a vehicle at excessive speeds on Aug. 2, 2020 and collided with a tree injuring three people.

About Grand Jury Indictments: If a judge finds “probable cause” a case will be sent to the Grand Jury. The Grand Jury is a panel of between 12 and 23 persons who determine whether there is enough evidence to “indict” (formally charge) the defendant. The Department of Justice presents evidence to the Grand Jury. Neither the defendant nor his attorney(s) are present. If witnesses of the crime are subpoenaed to testify, the prosecutor and the grand jurors may ask questions. This proceeding is confidential and victims are not able to attend. More information is available here.