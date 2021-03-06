Manchester School District weekly COVID-19 update: Hybrid status for all schools, SAT schedule and more

MANCHESTER, NH – The following is a weekly update for parents and students of Manchester School District.

COVID-19 update

We have completed our weekly review of school status and we have good news: All schools are in hybrid status for next week.

You can find the status for all schools on our COVID-19 dashboard.

Vaccinations for staff

We are excited that vaccinations for school staff will begin soon. We have been working with the city Health Department to plan for this since the fall. We’ve communicated directly with staff as we make final preparations, but it is important to note that even with a vaccination we must still all follow safety precautions. These include: Keeping 6 feet away from others, wearing a mask, and cleaning your hands regularly.

In-person learning

We are assessing our ability to offer more in-person learning. Your student’s school will be contacting you directly to confirm whether you want to keep your student in remote or hybrid as they have been, or if you would prefer as much in-person learning as possible. We may be able to offer additional days in person at some schools, however it depends on space available. Please note your response is not a guarantee of additional in-person learning – this is for planning purposes. We will accommodate as many students as is safely possible.

SATs this month

The SAT will be administered at all four high schools later this month. The test dates are March 24, 25 and 26. On these days the only students coming to school will be those taking the test, as well as specialized populations. Schools will contact families directly as the test dates approach.

Food options

Manchester School District offers meals for remote learners. You can get meals in two ways: from one of our bus routes or by pickup up at a school.

Meal bus routes

There are two routes: North/Central and South/West. The routes will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Routes begin running at 9:15 a.m. on those days. You can find the routes on our website (www.mansd.org), or by clicking the links below.

School pickup

Pickup is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools:

Beech Street

West

Hillside

Parkside

Highland-Goffe’s Falls

Jewett

McDonough

Smyth Road

Webster

Wilson

In addition to meals available from MSD, the following options are available:

Weekend meal bags: Available on Fridays at any school meal pickup site, or on the school bus routes. You can also pick these up at the YMCA on Fridays (info below).

YMCA grab-and-go meals: The YMCA of Downtown Manchester continues to offer grab-and-go meals for youths 18 and younger Monday through Friday. You can pick up meals on the Stark Street side of the building between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 pm.

Food pantries

We have updated our list of area food pantries. You can find the updated list here.