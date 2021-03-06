March 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 298 positive results with 37 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, March 6, 2021, DHHS announced 298 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.1%. Today’s results include 193 people who tested positive by PCR test and 105 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,187 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/5: 298 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (64), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (49), Strafford (26), Merrimack (22), Grafton (18), Cheshire (15), Sullivan (15), Coos (11), Carroll (6), and Belknap (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (37) and Nashua (9). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 90 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 76,695 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 6, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 76,695 Recovered 73,327 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,181 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,187 Current Hospitalizations 90 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 633,125 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 37,902 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 230

1Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/27 2/28 3/01 3/02 3/03 3/04 3/05 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 335 0 87 0 739 610 549 331 LabCorp 441 347 302 650 602 534 644 503 Quest Diagnostics 481 338 256 83 366 820 516 409 Mako Medical 118 31 17 375 630 42 51 181 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 372 101 249 393 368 421 668 367 NorDX Laboratory 138 150 89 731 285 443 313 307 Broad Institute 4,065 1,404 1,865 37 699 3,196 4,731 2,285 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 291 236 374 515 661 395 416 413 Other Laboratory* 272 210 244 229 403 479 210 292 University of New Hampshire** 2,291 12 3,897 3,717 4,237 4,374 3,395 3,132 Total 8,804 2,829 7,380 6,730 8,990 11,314 11,493 8,220 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/27 2/28 3/01 3/02 3/03 3/04 3/05 Daily Average LabCorp 16 4 0 16 18 17 7 11 Quest Diagnostics 19 8 7 1 7 24 12 11 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 0 7 5 2 8 6 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 2 2 1 0 1 Other Laboratory* 6 0 3 3 4 9 2 4 Total 43 12 17 27 33 59 27 31

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.