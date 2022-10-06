Handy Water Works employee sparks citywide “Adopt-a-Plaque” restoration program in time for Veterans Day

MANCHESTER, NH – One day Philip Croasdale, director of Manchester Water Works, noticed a tarnished veteran’s marker for Sgt. Robert W. Lewis near the pumping station at Massabesic Street and Mammoth Road.

He asked watershed patrol officer Jason Ientile, the department’s Jack-of-all-trades who’s been with Water Works for 20 years, if he could refurbish it.

“I’m up for the challenge,” Ientile said.

In his workroom on the grounds of the treatment plant on Lake Shore Road, Ientile got to work. He first cleaned the plaque with a vinegar solution and then using a power sander and two different grits of sandpaper, meticulously sanded off the green patina, revealing a shining bronze star and gleaming numbers and letters spelling out Lewis’ name, date of birth and death. After seven to eight hours of work, the plaque was back to its original bronze state.

It was then reaffixed to its pole near the pumping station.

Soon after the marker was replaced, Alderman Bill Barry received a call from Rick Plante, a veteran residing in Ward 10. He wanted to know if something could be done about all the tarnished veterans’ markers in the city. Years of weathering had made them unreadable from a distance, Barry said.

He told Barry that Water Works had already restored one.

That one inquiry led Barry to Ientile who said he was up to the task of refurbishing all the markers. From there, a partnership was formed between Barry, Water Works, and the Parks, Recreation and Cemetery Division.

Katy Waldo, park project manager, suggested that the restoration of the markers would be ideal for a kickoff to the Adopt-a-Site project, which encourages local businesses, landscaping professionals, and volunteers to assist with the beautification of city land.

Thus, the Adopt-A-Veteran Memorial Plaque project was born.

The parks and recreation department became involved because the plaques are located in military squares, memorial spaces throughout the city dedicated to city residents who lost their lives while serving their country. All 14 squares have a plaque honoring the veteran who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The goal is to have all the plaques refurbished and back in their original spots by Veterans Day. Ientile said with a little over a month to go, there’s enough time to meet the deadline.

The Lewis plaque was not the first one he restored. Ientile also restored another bronze plaque that was at the Tower Hill Reservoir in Auburn, that noted its watershed area and its capacity (1,350 million gallons) The plaque had a bullet hole in it.

To protect it from any vandalism, the plaque now is mounted on the renovated caretaker’s house at the treatment plant. Ientile was the one who worked on the renovations of the house, built in 1893. This year, the Manchester Historic Association awarded the Water Works its Stewardship Award for the Operator’s Residence at 1583 Lake Shore Rd.

The veterans’ markers can be adopted for a donation of $300 each. The donation goes for cleaning, restoring, and preserving the plaque and mounting post, if applicable.

So far, five plaques have been adopted:

Francis P. Lally (1919-1943) , adopted by Margaret-Ann Moran and Joyceann Fitzgerald-Guill

, adopted by Margaret-Ann Moran and Joyceann Fitzgerald-Guill Robert W. Lewis (1922-1942) , adopted by Water Works

, adopted by Water Works Roger B. Cote (1930-1950), adopted by Jason Ientile

adopted by Jason Ientile Joseph Roger Raymond (1921-1943) , adopted by Richard and Elaine Plante

, adopted by Richard and Elaine Plante Roland A Metivier (1919-1943), adopted by Raymond and Michelene Bouchard

How to adopt a marker

Visit the Parks and Recreation Military Squares page to select your preferred marker. Contact the Adopt-A-Site coordinator by either email or phone at (603) 792-5373 to complete the Adopt-A-Site donation form. Drop off your $300 tax-deductible donation at the reception desk at the entrance of the Department of Public Works building or mail your check to 475 Valley St., Manchester, NH 03103. Checks should be made payable to the City of Manchester, NH. In the notes section, write Adopt-A-Site Donation.

A bit of background on Robert W. Lewis

On Dec. 16, 1947, the area where Manchester and Hayward streets, Candia and Mammoth roads intersect was designated as Robert W. Lewis Square.

Lewis, the son of Walter F. and Mary L. (Rowell) Lewis, grew up in the vicinity of 1166 Hayward St., attended the local schools and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps on Jan. 2, 1942. He was assigned to the 450th Bomb Squadron of the 322nd Bombardment Group. He was stationed at Lakeland Air Force Base in Florida when he died on Nov. 2, 1942, along with five others, when their bomber crashed during a regular training flight.