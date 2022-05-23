Manchester Historic Preservation Award honorees named for 2022

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Historic Association (MHA) has selected five honorees for its 30th Annual Historic Preservation Awards, including an Individual Achievement Award for renowned photographer Gary Samson.

The event will be held on Sept. 8 at Manchester Community College.

The Historic Preservation Awards program recognizes and supports the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions and other historic resources in the Queen City.

In addition to the award for Samson, the Historic Preservation Award honorees are:

Homeowner’s Award

Robert B. and Claudette O. Perreault

For their home at 187 Warner Street

Adaptive Reuse Award

The Factory on Willow

252 Willow Street

Restoration of a City Landmark Award

The Gresley Residence

669 Chestnut Street

Stewardship Award

Manchester Water Works

For the Operator’s Residence at 1583 Lake Shore Road

Also being recognized at the event with a Centennial Award is the Red Arrow Diner, for a century of service to the community.

The Honorary Chair for the Historic Preservation Awards is Mike Skelton, president and CEO for the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire.

General admission for the event is $125, and $100 for MHA members. The awards event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the MHA, and proceeds will help in creating more interactive exhibits and expanding educational programs at the Millyard Museum.

Lead sponsor for the event is RBC Wealth Management. Information about additional sponsorship opportunities and reservations may be obtained by calling (603) 622-7531, or online at www.manchesterhistoric.org.