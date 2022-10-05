New collaborative police patrol aims to curtail speeding on Everett Turnpike

NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have partnered to address rising concerns from residents regarding aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike as well as some of the main roads throughout the city of Nashua.

In conjunction with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, state and Nashua police have begun conducting an operation that will continue during the month of October to saturate the areas with patrols and deter aggressive drivers.

Enforcement action is aimed at changing these types of driving behaviors, according to a police press release issued Wednesday.

A saturation patrol conducted Oct. 5 netted 147 vehicles in the span of five hours. Vehicles were stopped for a variety of driving offenses, according to police. Of the vehicles stopped, well over half of them were traveling in excess of 80 mph in a posted 55 mph speed zone. There were also three arrests made for driving-related offenses.

This operation will be conducted during the month of October and will occur during all hours of the day and night with the goal of shielding the commuting traffic, who utilize the roadways, from unsafe driving conditions.