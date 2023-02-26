GALLERY: Holy Family advances to D-IV semifinals for 2nd-straight year

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The sixth-ranked Holy Family boys basketball team defeated 3rd-seeded Farmington, 69-67, in overtime Friday night.

The Griffins advance to the state semifinals for the second year in a row where they’ll face 19-1 Concord Christian, the tournament third seed. The contest is a rematch of last year’s state Division-IV semifinal where Concord Christian earned a convincing victory.

This year, however, Holy Family has the experience, aptitude and attitude to take down its Capital City foe, said Griffins; head coach Keith Lacasse.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Merrimack Valley High School in Penacook.