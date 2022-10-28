Friday’s weather: Sunny and cool, high of 55 with frost likely on your pumpkins overnight

Large high pressure builds in from the north today and into the weekend. This will bring dry and seasonable days with a moderating trend Sunday along the cold nights. Tonight will bring widespread frost and freeze.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

