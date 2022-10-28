Friday’s weather: Sunny and cool, high of 55 with frost likely on your pumpkins overnight

Friday, October 28, 2022
Friday, October 28, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Large high pressure builds in from the north today and into the weekend. This will bring dry and seasonable days with a moderating trend Sunday along the cold nights. Tonight will bring widespread frost and freeze.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 28-Nov. 1

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High 55 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold with areas of frost. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Sunny and nice. High 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Showers moving in after 8 PM. Low 52 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday (Nov.1): Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Clear & mild. Low 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.

If God didn’t want the Phils to win the World Series would he shape the clouds like the Philly Phanatic?

Tonight, the weather forecast for the first game of the World Series in Houston: Periods of rain with strong thunderstorms and highs in the mid-70s. The roof will be closed!

Houston’s Minute Maid Park, retractable roof closed!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

