I-293 closure planned for Wednesday night

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the right lane on the southbound barrel of I-293 in Manchester, for one night, to repair a sewer line under the highway. The work will be performed on Wednesday Evening, November 2, 2022 beginning at 7 pm. The lane will reopen the before 6 am Thursday morning.

The sewer pipe is located between Exits 6 and 5 and the work zone will not impact any on or off-ramps in the area.

Motorists will be guided via signs and traffic cones to utilize the left lane and are asked to proceed with caution through the work zone.