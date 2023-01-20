Friday’s weather: Snow tapering off in the afternoon, high of 32

Friday’s Weather

Snow this morning will be tapering to snow showers this afternoon giving us additional 1-3″ of snow. Some sun to start the weekend with seasonable temperatures.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON

WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations are between 3 and 6 inches and ice accumulations are around one-tenth of an inch.
WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN…Until 4 PM this afternoon.
IMPACTS…Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org

Daily Forecast for Jan. 20, 2022-Jan. 24, 2023

Today: Morning snow with afternoon snow showers (1-3″). High 32 (feel like 23) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Tonight: Flurries early with partial clearing late. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun & clouds. High 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & colder. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 35 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Snow (1-3″) changing to heavy rain (.75″). Low 33 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday: Windy with rain and snow (1-2″). High 37 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Monday night: Clearing. Low 24 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 39 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Heading into a stormy pattern with another chance for some snow next Sunday night into Monday and another chance next Wednesday with a potential of 6-9+”.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow (2-4″). Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 90 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured (2-4″). Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow is 90 percent.

 

