Friday’s weather: Snow tapering off in the afternoon, high of 32

Today: Morning snow with afternoon snow showers (1-3″). High 32 (feel like 23) Winds: N 10-15 mph Tonight: Flurries early with partial clearing late. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Some sun & clouds. High 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy & colder. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 35 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Snow (1-3″) changing to heavy rain (.75″). Low 33 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Monday: Windy with rain and snow (1-2″). High 37 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 15-25 mph Monday night: Clearing. Low 24 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 39 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Heading into a stormy pattern with another chance for some snow next Sunday night into Monday and another chance next Wednesday with a potential of 6-9+”.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow (2-4″). Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 90 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured (2-4″). Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow is 90 percent.