Friday’s weather: Snow tapering off in the afternoon, high of 32

Friday’s Weather
Snow this morning will be tapering to snow showers this afternoon giving us additional 1-3″ of snow. Some sun to start the weekend with seasonable temperatures.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON
Daily Forecast for Jan. 20, 2022-Jan. 24, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Heading into a stormy pattern with another chance for some snow next Sunday night into Monday and another chance next Wednesday with a potential of 6-9+”.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Snow (2-4″). Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 90 percent.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured (2-4″). Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow is 90 percent.