Friday’s weather: Scattered snow showers then cloudy, high of 44

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
Scattered snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Snow Totals
National Weather Service Snow Totals from around NH as of 9 p.m. on April 4
Belknap County Sanbornton 15.5 in Meredith 8.0 in Carroll County Freedom 19.5 in Madison 17.5 in Hales Location 10.8 in Wolfeboro 10.4 in Cheshire County W Keene 5.5 in Coos County Jefferson 17.0 in Whitefield 8.0 in Lancaster 7.5 in Grafton County Plymouth 12.0 in Sugar Hill 9.3 in Hanover 9.0 in Hillsborough County Hillsborough 15.4 in Francestown 14.5 in Greenfield 11.9 in Bennington 11.8 in New Boston 11.5 in Hancock 11.0 in Bedford 10.0 in Manchester 8.5 in New Boston 9.3 in New Ipswich 9.2 in Merrimack 6.0 in Brookline 5.8 in Merrimack County Bradford 9.0 in Concord Airport 7.4 in Rockingham County Epsom 12.0 in Londonderry 8.0 in Londonderry 6.0 in Sandown 6.0 in Nottingham 6.0 in Stratham 5.0 in Strafford County Farmington 12.0 in Barrington 9.0 in Dover 6.0 in Sullivan County Washington 12.1 in Newport 12.0 in Unity 11.0 in Langdon 4.8 in
Solar Eclipse Weather Update
Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is mostly sunny with a high of 62. We'll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
FRIDAY: Summits obscured. Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
