Friday’s weather: Scattered snow showers then cloudy, high of 44

Thursday, April 4, 2024
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s Weather

Scattered snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

5-Day Outlook, April 5-April 9

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11 pm and 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Snow Totals

National Weather Service Snow Totals from around NH as of 9 p.m. on April 4 

Belknap County
Sanbornton             15.5 in                 
Meredith               8.0 in                       

Carroll County
Freedom                19.5 in       
Madison                17.5 in       
Hales Location         10.8 in    
Wolfeboro              10.4 in   

Cheshire County
W Keene                 5.5 in                 

Coos County
Jefferson              17.0 in         
Whitefield             8.0 in       
Lancaster              7.5 in         

Grafton County
Plymouth               12.0 in                              
Sugar Hill              9.3 in         
Hanover                 9.0 in                   

Hillsborough County
Hillsborough           15.4 in         
Francestown            14.5 in        
Greenfield             11.9 in        
Bennington             11.8 in       
New Boston             11.5 in               
Hancock                11.0 in                  
Bedford                10.0 in                  
Manchester              8.5 in
New Boston             9.3 in          
New Ipswich            9.2 in         
Merrimack              6.0 in                   
Brookline              5.8 in          

Merrimack County
Bradford               9.0 in                  
Concord Airport        7.4 in                     

Rockingham County
Epsom                   12.0 in          
Londonderry             8.0 in         
Londonderry             6.0 in         
Sandown                 6.0 in          
Nottingham              6.0 in       
Stratham              5.0 in        

Strafford County
Farmington             12.0 in           
Barrington              9.0 in          
Dover                  6.0 in      

Sullivan County
Washington             12.1 in         
Newport                 12.0 in      
Unity                  11.0 in        
Langdon                 4.8 in

 

Solar Eclipse Weather Update

total solar eclipse
A total solar eclipse will be visible in northern New Hampshire and parts of Vermont and Maine on April 8. Photo/University of Maine Versant Power Astronomy Center

Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is mostly sunny with a high of 62. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warmer next week with temperatures in the 60s, could reach 70 by week’s end.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

FRIDAY: Summits obscured. Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

