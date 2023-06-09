Friday’s weather: Cloudy & cool, afternoon showers and possible T-storm high of 67

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Friday’s weather
Weather Alert
The weekend could bring another downturn in the air quality across the mid-Atlantic and New England as winds may send some smoke farther east once again. Anyone who spends a prolonged time outdoors this weekend could experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation due to the smoky air. This week’s smoky sky could be a preview of what’s to come throughout the summer in New England as fires will likely continue to burn over Quebec into the summer, as they are in remote, heavily wooded areas.
5-Day Forecast June 9-June 13
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week the smoke is swept away, and air quality improves as a significant shift in the weather pattern as the winds will force smoke back into Canada.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 60s.
Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.5 feet (MLLW) 10:37 AM. High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 04:42 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 61 degrees.