Friday's weather: Cloudy & cool, afternoon showers and possible T-storm high of 67

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Friday’s weather

A persistent upper-level low will keep conditions cool with chances of showers through Saturday along with a few thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

Weather Alert

The weekend could bring another downturn in the air quality across the mid-Atlantic and New England as winds may send some smoke farther east once again. Anyone who spends a prolonged time outdoors this weekend could experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation due to the smoky air. This week’s smoky sky could be a preview of what’s to come throughout the summer in New England as fires will likely continue to burn over Quebec into the summer, as they are in remote, heavily wooded areas.

5-Day Forecast June 9-June 13

Today: Mostly cloudy & cool with some afternoon showers & a thunderstorm. High 67 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with evening thundershowers that could have gusty winds and small hail with any downpour. Low 51 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun with some afternoon thunderstorms. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly cloudy with some showers. High 79 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds & showers. Low 62 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 73 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with evening thunderstorms. Low 59 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the smoke is swept away, and air quality improves as a significant shift in the weather pattern as the winds will force smoke back into Canada.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot.

Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.5 feet (MLLW) 10:37 AM. High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 04:42 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 61 degrees.

