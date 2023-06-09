Friday’s weather: Cloudy & cool, afternoon showers and possible T-storm high of 67

Today: Mostly cloudy & cool with some afternoon showers & a thunderstorm. High 67 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with evening thundershowers that could have gusty winds and small hail with any downpour. Low 51 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun with some afternoon thunderstorms. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some showers. High 79 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & showers. Low 62 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 73 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with evening thunderstorms. Low 59 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph