Adam and Kayla Montgomery face new grand Jury indictments

MANCHESTER, NH – The father and step-mother of 5-year-old murder victim Harmony Montgomery are under indictment on more charges, he as an armed career criminal and she for allegedly lying before a Grand Jury.

Adam Montgomery, 32, being detained in the Valley Street jail, was indicted by a Grand Jury presiding in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District on two counts each of being an armed career criminal and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The incidents took place between Sept. 29, 2019 and Oct. 22, 2019 when he is accused of possessing two stolen weapons, a rifle and a shotgun.

According to the indictments, he was convicted of four felonies (three are needed to qualify as an armed career criminal) including: First-degree assault on Jan. 26, 2009, in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District; armed robbery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, both on June 10, 2010 in Middlesex (Mass.) Superior Court, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Sept. 9, 2014, in Haverhill (Mass.) District Court.

Kayla Montgomery, 32, formerly of 631 Lake Ave., #1, is facing two counts of perjury for allegedly lying on May 20, 2022, when she was testifying before the Grand Jury. According to the indictments, she testified falsely regarding a prior work location and a prior work shift. The testimony concerned the time Harmony was missing.

Earlier this week, the state asked a judge to order Kayla to prove she is abiding by bail conditions, that is, to be drug-free and participate in a rehab program.

Police said they had three contacts with her in August where drugs were recovered. Montgomery is out on bail on three separate cases: theft charges related to welfare benefits; charges related to the same stolen firearms as in her estranged husband’s cases, and the perjury offenses.

Kayla Montgomery was released on bail on those charges with conditions she not consume an excessive amount of alcohol or use any narcotic drug, and she participate in substance use disorder treatment as recommended by a treatment provider.

The bail orders, however, do not have a mechanism for the state to verify that Montgomery is complying with conditions.

According to a state motion filed this week in Superior Court, police had contact with Montgomery on three separate occasions in August: on Aug. 11, 2022, when officers stopped a car after observing what appeared to be a drug transaction; on Aug. 22, 2022, when police obtained a search warrant for Room 442 at the Even Hotel on John E. Devine Drive, recovering $1,000 in cash and marijuana; and on Aug. 24, 2022, when police had a search warrant for a camper at Wolf Park and searched a car parked outside. Kayla and a man were in the car where police recovered an unopened Suboxone sublingual film in the passenger-side door handle. The man said the Suboxone was his, and officers found a prescription bottle with his name on it in the glove box.

Kayla Montgomery was not arrested in connection to any of those incidents.

The state conceded it has no evidence Kayla Montgomery violated the court’s orders but said the conditions are ones the state would not generally be able to verify on its own.

The investigation into Harmony’s disappearance began in late 2021, more than two years after the child went missing. Authorities were unaware she had disappeared until her mother, Crystal Sorey, contacted them.

Ultimately, the New Hampshire Division of Child, Youth and Families tried to locate the child and, when they couldn’t, they notified police who opened an investigation in December 2021.

By January 2022, officials said Harmony likely disappeared sometime between Nov. 28, 2019, and Dec. 10, 2019. Eight months later, authorities said they concluded Harmony was murdered in Manchester in early December 2019.

They said while her remains have not been found, multiple sources of investigative information, including biological evidence, led them to that conclusion.

The indictments are below.