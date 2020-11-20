Former church employee busted third time for sex abuse images

NASHUA, NH – A Massachusetts man convicted for possessing child sex abuse images, and waiting to be sentenced on a second charge was arrested a third time in Nashua for allegedly sharing more child sex abuse images.

Russell Graham, 40, was even released from jail earlier this year while the second case was pending over concerns he could get sick from COVID-19, according to court records.

Graham is facing new charges in the United States District Court in Concord after he allegedly shared child sex abuse images and videos over the internet with an undercover officer working for the Nashua Police Department, according to court records.

Graham was first arrested in 2017 when he was employed at the First United Baptist Church in Lowell. After his conviction he was arrested again in 2019 on charges of again sharing child sex abuse images, according to court records. Since he was still on probation for the 2017 conviction, he was placed in custody to await trial.

Earlier this year he was released from jail because of his “health issues,” and was permitted to use a GPS ankle bracelet, according to court records.

In May, a Nashua detective investigating a suspicious website began an online relationship with Graham, where Graham sent his the child sex abuse images. Eventually, Graham asked the detective to help him find a job, according to court records.

