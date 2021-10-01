Top 3 finalists announced for 2022 Teacher of the Year

CONCORD, NH — The top three finalists for the 2022 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award include educators from South Hampton, Auburn and Wilton.

The teachers selected as finalists include:

Sara Casassa, sixth through eighth grades, Barnard School, South Hampton

Carly Cohen, fifth grade, Auburn Village School, Auburn

Andrew Tyler, sixth through twelfth grades, Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative, Wilton

“New Hampshire is lucky to have such an incredible pool of teachers, including these top three educators who are committed to enhancing the lives of local youth and guiding them toward academic achievement,” said Commissioner Frank Edelblut of the NH Department of Education.

All 28 nominees for the 2022 Teacher of the Year Award were invited to a special luncheon hosted this week by First Lady Valerie Sununu at The Bridges House in Concord. Sununu, in partnership with Deputy Commissioner Christine Brennan, congratulated the exceptional educators for their ongoing devotion to New Hampshire students.

“During such a trying time, you have risen up and have made a profound impact on these students. Teachers, children and their families are the soul of the community,” Brennan told the group of respected teachers. “Throughout your careers, it is evident that you have truly spoken to someone’s heart in order to be here today.”

The nominees have worked tirelessly to make sure that students grow and thrive, even in the midst of a pandemic, according to Ryan Terrell, a member of the state Board of Education. “You are all the cream of the crop among teachers,” he said.

The 2022 Teacher of the Year award winner is expected to be announced later this month.