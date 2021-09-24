Girard may seek recount on Friday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In Tuesday’s Municipal Primary Election, former Alderman and Board of School Committee At-Large Rich Girard finished just 1.23% behind former State Representative Victoria Sullivan for the chance to challenge incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig this fall. On Thursday night, he informed Manchester Ink Link that he may request a recount on Friday.

On Tuesday, Girard seemed unlikely to seek a recount unless one was ordered by the city itself, however after further investigation he has become open to the possibility of a recount.

“I have clarified with the city clerk that the current difference in votes will allow for a recount. I have obtained the necessary paperwork and understand the filing process,” said Girard on Thursday night. “I will make a decision tomorrow and welcome people’s feedback whether a recount should be done. I am inclined to do one at this point for no other reason than what happened in Windham, it’s not a bad idea to have results be verified by a hand count. Period.”

Sullivan received 2,545 of the total mayoral votes cast on Tuesday compared to Girard’s 2,417 votes.

Craig received 5,477 votes.