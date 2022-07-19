Fisher Cats Notes & Quotes: July 19 Edition

Strange Days: The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have experienced flashes of brilliance over the last two weeks tempered by some serious head-scratching, particularly around hitting. With the All-Star break upon us this week, it’s a good time to ponder.

Yosver Zulueta, he of the 100 MPH fastball and the #19 MiLB Blue Jays prospect ranking, led a quartet of pitchers in striking out 17 Hartford Yard Goats on 7/7, though the Cats lost 3-1. Zulueta was tabbed for the 7/16 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium where he threw one 3,100 mile pitch in the game and got a groundout with a 97 MPH fastball.

The Cats 7/8 game was punctuated by a concerning 8-minute delay as an adult fan was hit by a wicked foul line drive off the bat of Hartford DH Daniel Montano. The fan suffered a broken nose and a swollen eye and was treated and released at CMC. A batted baseball can travel 110 MPH. Be aware. A kid wanting a game ball is part of the thrill of attending, but please be careful.

Red Sox fans will forever remember Tony Conigliaro’s beaning in 1967. It came on the first pitch after a short delay as a fan had thrown firecrackers on the field in Anaheim. Tony C. was never the same. Fisher Cat’s pitcher Hayden Juenger’s first pitch after 7/8 delay was hit for a long home run by Montano and his next pitch was hit for a ringing double. Pitchers…ask the umpire for a few more warm-up tosses after lengthy delays.

Sunday afternoon’s 7/10 game saw the Fisher Cats lose 10-7 despite four home runs. Trouble was they gave up 11 walks in the type of game former Red Sox pitcher Bob Stanley called “a Fenway beauty.” Bedford’s Grant Lavigne had two hits for the Yard Goats, transformed for Latino Day to Los Chivos de Hartford. The Fisher Cats were Los Gatos Feroces, though tossing the verb for “fishing” in would have made it Los Gatos Feroces Pescar (I think). Just picture a cat with a bamboo pole and a bobber.

Manager Jeff Schneider led the Fisher Cats to a 2018 Eastern League championship and was named Toronto Blue Jays interim manager this week. The Blue Jays are underperforming at 48-43 and are 14+ games behind the supersonic New York Yankees in the AL East.

On consecutive nights routine fly balls became extra-base hits when lost in the lights of Reading’s FirstEnergy Stadium. Electric rates are increasing but you still gotta pay the bill. Hopefully, the Fightin Phils(Filaments?) can work this problem out.

One new Fisher Cats face has been most impressive. Addison Barger was hitting .300 with 52 RBIs at Vancouver High A when called up on 7/10. He promptly had back-to-back multi-hit games in Reading in which the Fisher Cats were shut out. The Cats ended the hitting drought on Thursday 7/14 with 16 hits. It’s also good to see Zac Cook stroking more homers and getting hit by pitches less.

Pitcher Paxton Schutz has been brilliant through his last four outings. He gave up one hit through 5.2 innings on 7/9 and Friday 7/15 marked his fourth consecutive game giving up one earned run or less as the Fisher Cats won 1-0. He went 6.2 innings deep into the game, the longest by a starting pitcher for the team this year.

Talkin’ Pitching: Don’t let his 0-5 record fool you. Hayden Juenger has been the workhorse of the Cats staff. As the starting pitcher, he can only get the win if he goes five innings, exits with the team leading or taking the lead in the bottom of the inning, and the bullpen maintaining the lead. His record doesn’t bother Juenger, who’s got mediocre run support. Don’t let it bother you.