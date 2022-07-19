Tuesday’s weather: Stay cool – heat indices may reach 95-100 this week

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70…except around 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Showers are likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Mostly sunny and humid.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High temperature: In the mid-80s Winds: West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low.

Tides: Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 10:56 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 05:00 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee