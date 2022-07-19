Tuesday’s weather: Stay cool – heat indices may reach 95-100 this week

Tuesday’s Weather

Today the uncomfortable heat and humidity continue and will last for the rest of the week. The heat this week will be dangerous, especially for those without air conditioning.

HEAT ALERT

High temperatures into the mid-90s are expected tomorrow and Thursday with oppressive humidity Thursday afternoon. Heat indices may reach 95-100. Some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon. Looks like the heat will last through the end of the month.

5-Day Outlook July 18-July 22

Today: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid. High 91 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 96 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Warm and humid. Low 73 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun, hot, and humid with afternoon strong to severe thunderstorms. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Early thunderstorm, warm and humid. Low 70 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Friday: Mainly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid. High 91 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun, hot, and more humid. High 92 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first summer heat wave of 90-degree heat & humidity will last through the weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70…except around 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Showers are likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Mostly sunny and humid.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High temperature: In the mid-80s Winds: West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low.

Tides: Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 10:56 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 05:00 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Mostly sunny with scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 72 degrees.

