Fire does $50K damage to Caesario’s Pizza, upper-story apartments evacuated

MANCHESTER, NH – A two-alarm fire at a downtown pizza restaurant caused about $50,000 in damage to the building and forced residents of upper-floor apartments to be evacuated.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:15 p.m. after an alarm activation at Caesario’s Pizza, 1061 Elm St.

Engine Co. 11 arrived first and established command. Car 1 arrived and assumed command from Engine 11. Truck Co. 1 proceeded to the entrance and saw smoke through the window panes. Car 1 then requested the remainder of the first-alarm assignment for a structure fire. Engine 11 deployed a 2-inch hand line toward the rear of the restaurant to locate and extinguish the fire with the assistance of Truck Co. 1.

Engine Co. 6 was directed to establish a water supply to feed Engine 11, then deployed a 1-3/4-inch hand line to back up the first line.

Engine Co. 5 established a water supply to the rear of the building and then advanced a 1-3/4-inch line into the rear of the restaurant to aid in extinguishment. Due to the sprinkler system activation over the fire, conditions were extremely difficult with zero visibility, and the weather, high heat and humidity so a second alarm was struck for additional manpower.

Once the fire was under control, the primary function was to ventilate the smoke from the four-story building. Carbon monoxide levels were elevated due to the smoke. Once the readings on the detection equipment were zero the tenants were allowed to re-occupy their apartments.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and remains under investigation.