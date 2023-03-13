Fire damages Nashua mobile home

NASHUA, NH – Nashua Fire Rescue responded to 2 Venus Lane for a call reporting a fire in a residence on March 12, 2023.

Firefighters arrived just after 10 a.m. and encountered smoke showing from a single-wide manufactured home. The homeowner was the only occupant and had exited the building prior to the arrival of Nashua Fire Rescue.

Engine 6 and Engine 3 advanced two attack lines to begin extinguishing the fire which was located under the home and had extended vertically into the bathroom and utility area.

Firefighters performed primary searches of the structure confirming that all occupants were accounted for. Additional fire companies provided water supply and ventilation at the scene. The fire was brought under control in under 1-hour.