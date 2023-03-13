Fire damages Nashua mobile home

NASHUA, NH – Nashua Fire Rescue responded to 2 Venus Lane for a call reporting a fire in a residence on March 12, 2023.
Firefighters arrived just after 10 a.m. and encountered smoke showing from a single-wide manufactured home. The homeowner was the only occupant and had exited the building prior to the arrival of Nashua Fire Rescue.
Engine 6 and Engine 3 advanced two attack lines to begin extinguishing the fire which was located under the home and had extended vertically into the bathroom and utility area.
Firefighters performed primary searches of the structure confirming that all occupants were accounted for. Additional fire companies provided water supply and ventilation at the scene. The fire was brought under control in under 1-hour.
The residence sustained significant fire and smoke damage and will be uninhabitable until repairs are made.
Merrimack Fire Rescue provided station coverage to Nashua. There were no reported injuries to firefighters or the occupant. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office.
Nashua Fire Deputy Chief Mark Wholey said the home had functioning smoke detectors.
Wholey reminds people with the start of daylight savings time and clocks being adjusted, a reminder to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Also when you discover a fire in your home, do not attempt to extinguish it, exit the home immediately and call 911.