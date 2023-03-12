Monday’s weather: Nor’easter moves in tonight with gusty winds and up to a foot of snow

Weather Watch Video
Monday’s Weather
A strengthening coastal storm will move northeastward towards New England today, bringing multiple hazards to our area tonight through early Wednesday. Most significant impacts including heavy snowfall, gusty winds, and minor coastal flooding will be tomorrow.
A SIGNIFICANT NOR’EASTER IS POSSIBLE MONDAY NIGHT INTO MIDDAY WEDNESDAY!
Rapidly strengthening low pressure will approach southern New England Monday night, with wet snow overspreading the area through Tuesday morning. The greatest snowfall will likely fall at higher terrain across the Monadnocks, Sunapee, Ossipee’s, and White Mountains. At lower elevations, snow may be heavy and wet, resulting in possible snow load impacts and possible power outages. Gusty northeast to north winds Tuesday could accentuate power outage risk.
WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.
WHAT…Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with locally higher amounts possible. Northeast winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN…From late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon.
IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation may start as rain across southeastern New Hampshire before changing over to snow Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation on Manchester Ink Link. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working
5-Day Outlook, March 13-17
Today: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Increasing wind with rain to periods of wet snow (1″). Low 33 (feel like 21) Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph with gusts to 35 mph
Tuesday: Heavy wet snow (8-12″) & very windy. High 35 (feel like 25) Winds: NE 20-30+ mph with gusts to 40 mph
Tuesday night: Snow to snow showers (1-3″) & wind. Low 32 (feel like 13) Winds: N 15-25 with gusts to 38 mph
Wednesday: Breezy with morning snow showers. High Near 40 (feel like 30) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partial clearing and breezy. Low 28 (feel like 18) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Mainly sunny & nice. High 48 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy. High Around 50 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy. Low 38 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Nor’easter Monday night into Wednesday morning! Heavy wet snow with double-digit potential and wind with coastal flooding!
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent.