Monday’s weather: Nor’easter moves in tonight with gusty winds and up to a foot of snow

A SIGNIFICANT NOR’EASTER IS POSSIBLE MONDAY NIGHT INTO MIDDAY WEDNESDAY!

Rapidly strengthening low pressure will approach southern New England Monday night, with wet snow overspreading the area through Tuesday morning. The greatest snowfall will likely fall at higher terrain across the Monadnocks, Sunapee, Ossipee’s, and White Mountains. At lower elevations, snow may be heavy and wet, resulting in possible snow load impacts and possible power outages. Gusty northeast to north winds Tuesday could accentuate power outage risk.

WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

WHAT…Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with locally higher amounts possible. Northeast winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon.

IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation may start as rain across southeastern New Hampshire before changing over to snow Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation on Manchester Ink Link. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working

5-Day Outlook, March 13-17