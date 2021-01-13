Feb 19: Join in with AARP and the City Library for Taxes 101

Tax season is upon us, and every year, millions of people are doing their taxes for the first time. Join the Manchester City Library on Zoom for a virtual program on how to file your taxes.

We will be joined by AARP Tax-Aide representative Stacey S. on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 7 p.m. for a basic overview of how to file your taxes. She’ll cover the important documents you might need, how to fill out the 1040 form, electronic filing options, and resources if you need help.

For questions, call Susan Harmon at 603-624-6550 x3320 or email sharmon@manchesternh.gov

Signup for this program is required! You can sign up through the Library Calendar and receive a link to the zoom event after registration.