Weather: Above-normal temps through the end of January

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 13-Jan. 17
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Outlook for Jan. 13
Our quiet weather will continue today with temperatures remaining above normal for January.
Five-Day Outlook
Today: Mix sun & clouds High Around 40 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light snow (dusting-1″) High 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Clearing skies Low 27 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Clouding up High 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy with some rain late Low 36 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy with Rain High 43 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 31 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mix clouds & sun with a chilly wind High 40 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 26 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Above normal temperatures will continue through this weekend. The weakening of the polar vortex will happen the last week of January.
Trivia
How dry is it?
Concord last received measurable precipitation on Jan 3. The current forecast suggests that it could remain precipitation-free through at least Jan 14, a stretch of 11 days without precipitation. The longest stretch without measurable precipitation in January at Concord is 18 days in 1869 and 1871.
With some light snow on Thursday, the record will not be broken.
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .