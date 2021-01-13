Weather: Above-normal temps through the end of January

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 13-Jan. 17



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 13

Our quiet weather will continue today with temperatures remaining above normal for January.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mix sun & clouds High Around 40 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light snow (dusting-1″) High 37 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Clearing skies Low 27 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Clouding up High 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy with some rain late Low 36 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy with Rain High 43 Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 31 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mix clouds & sun with a chilly wind High 40 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 26 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Above normal temperatures will continue through this weekend. The weakening of the polar vortex will happen the last week of January.

Trivia

How dry is it?

Concord last received measurable precipitation on Jan 3. The current forecast suggests that it could remain precipitation-free through at least Jan 14, a stretch of 11 days without precipitation. The longest stretch without measurable precipitation in January at Concord is 18 days in 1869 and 1871.

With some light snow on Thursday, the record will not be broken.

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .