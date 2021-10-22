Fajardo earns firefighters’ union endorsement

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, Ward 4 Aldermanic Candidate Christine Fajardo earned the endorsement of International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 856, the union for Manchester’s firefighters.

“Honesty, credibility and integrity are characteristics Manchester firefighters value, and we look forward to establishing a working relationship with Christine that’s built on trust and mutual respect,” said IAFF Local 856 President Brian Paquette. “We’re confident that she’ll make the safety and security of this city’s residents a priority without sacrificing the needs and concerns of our firefighting community.”

Fajardo’s opponent, incumbent Jim Roy, is a retired firefighter.

“I have a great deal of respect for Jim Roy and his service, but my instincts were right – people are seeking change,” said Fajardo. “I’m honored by the support I received from voters in the primary and now from the Manchester Firefighters Union as well. I’m excited to offer a fresh perspective at City Hall in order to drive progress for our city.”

Fajardo’s candidacy has also been endorsed by the Manchester Education Association, the New Hampshire AFL-CIO, Ward 4 Board of School Committee Member/Vice Chair Leslie Want, and former Ward 4 Aldermanic Candidate and New Hampshire State Representative Nicole Klein-Knight (D-Manchester).