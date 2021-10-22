Oct. 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 418 positive results with 49 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, October 22, 2021, DHHS announced 418 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, October 21. Today’s results include 306 people who tested positive by PCR test and 112 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 71 new cases from Friday, October 15 (36 by PCR and 35 by antigen test) for a new total of 753; an additional 25 new cases from Saturday, October 16 (18 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 643; an additional 9 new cases from Sunday, October 17 (0 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 334; an additional 5 new cases from Monday, October 18 (0 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 346; and an additional 5 new cases from Tuesday, October 19 (0 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 543. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,684 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and forty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (84), Rockingham (71), Merrimack (67), Cheshire (37), Carroll (36), Coos (36), Strafford (33), Sullivan (23), Belknap (18), and Grafton (18) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (49) and Nashua (23). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 218 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 131,790 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated October 22, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 131,790 Recovered 125,563 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,543 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,684 Current Hospitalizations 218

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.