Failing grades spike during 2020-’21 school year

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In the packet for Monday’s Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) meeting (see above), Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt revealed the results of a right-to-know request showing a substantial jump in Fs between 2019-’20 and 2020-’21 school year.

During the 2020-’21 school year, education was mostly remote or hybrid based due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only one school, Manchester School of Technology (MST), saw their amount of Fs go down. However, MST uses competency-based grading, where students are judged on their mastery of the content taught rather than test scores.

The Manchester Proud recommendations favored by the BOSC urge the Manchester School District to transition into competency-based learning in the near future.

In Goldhardt’s report to the board, he also reported that the Manchester School District received 198 new notifications of home schooling in 2020-’21 and 882 students enolled in public charter schools compared to 303 and 928 in 2019-’20.