Timely Writer’s classic rock, pop and R&B songs for Manchester landmarks

Wednesday, January 12, 2022John AngeloTimely Writer0
Suggested listening while encountering the Mill Girl statue: “Silver Threads and Golden Needles.”  Fil Photo/David Casinghino

Currier Museum: “Every Picture Tells a Story” (Rod Stewart, 1971)

Mill Girl Statue: “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” (Linda Ronstadt. 1969)

Merrimack River and Mt. Uncanoonuc: “River Deep Mountain High” (Tina Turner, 1966)

Mall of New Hampshire: “Material Girl” (Madonna, 1984)

UNH Manchester and SNHU: “You Better Think” (Aretha Franklin, 1968)

Derryfield Park: “I Can See for Miles” (The Who, 1967)

Manchester Courthouse: “Can I Get a Witness” (Marvin Gaye, 1964)

Creepy Santa: “Every Breath You Take” (The Police, 1983)

International Institute of New England: “People Got to Be Free” (The Rascals, 1969)

Delta Dental Stadium: “Centerfield” (John Fogerty, 1985)

“I’m an alligator. I’m a mama-papa comin’ for you…” David Bowie’s anthem might also be a cool anthem for SEE Science Center. Courtesy Photo

SEE Science Center: “Moonag Daydream” (David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust, 1972)

Rock Rimmon Park: “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” (Lou Reed, 1972)

Amoskeag Falls: “As Tears Go By” (Marianne Faithfull, 1965)

Manchester Highway Department: “Fixing a Hole” (The Beatles, 1967)

Sainte Marie Church: “One Love” (Bob Marley and the Wailers, 1977)

South Willow Street: “Crosstown Traffic” (Jimi Hendrix, 1968)

Elliot Hospital and Catholic Medical Center: “Hope You’re Feeling Better” (Santana, 1970)

Frank Lloyd Wright House: “So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright” (Simon and Garfunkel, 1970)

For your listening pleasure: Queen City Soundtrack compilation via YouTube.

john-angelo

John Angelo

John Angelo’s humor has appeared in “Publisher’s Weekly,” “Writer’s Digest,” and “American Bookseller.” He is a frequent contributor to the “New Hampshire Business Review.” For a Christmas concert at his Catholic grammar school, the nuns told him to mouth the words and that he’d better not make a sound under any circumstances.

