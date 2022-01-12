Timely Writer’s classic rock, pop and R&B songs for Manchester landmarks

Currier Museum: “Every Picture Tells a Story” (Rod Stewart, 1971)
Mill Girl Statue: “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” (Linda Ronstadt. 1969)
Merrimack River and Mt. Uncanoonuc: “River Deep Mountain High” (Tina Turner, 1966)
Mall of New Hampshire: “Material Girl” (Madonna, 1984)
UNH Manchester and SNHU: “You Better Think” (Aretha Franklin, 1968)
Derryfield Park: “I Can See for Miles” (The Who, 1967)
Manchester Courthouse: “Can I Get a Witness” (Marvin Gaye, 1964)
Creepy Santa: “Every Breath You Take” (The Police, 1983)
International Institute of New England: “People Got to Be Free” (The Rascals, 1969)
Delta Dental Stadium: “Centerfield” (John Fogerty, 1985)
SEE Science Center: “Moonag Daydream” (David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust, 1972)
Rock Rimmon Park: “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” (Lou Reed, 1972)
Amoskeag Falls: “As Tears Go By” (Marianne Faithfull, 1965)
Manchester Highway Department: “Fixing a Hole” (The Beatles, 1967)
Sainte Marie Church: “One Love” (Bob Marley and the Wailers, 1977)
South Willow Street: “Crosstown Traffic” (Jimi Hendrix, 1968)
Elliot Hospital and Catholic Medical Center: “Hope You’re Feeling Better” (Santana, 1970)
Frank Lloyd Wright House: “So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright” (Simon and Garfunkel, 1970)
For your listening pleasure: Queen City Soundtrack compilation via YouTube.