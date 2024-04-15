Able NH recognizes 2 NH lawmakers as ‘Disability Justice Champions’

CONCORD, NH – ABLE NH recently recognized two esteemed legislators, Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, and State Rep. Kathy Staub, D-Manchester, as recipients of the Disability Justice Champion Awards. The awards were presented at the highly anticipated “Soaring to the Stars” event, on April 13, 2024, at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, which celebrated advocates in the field of disability justice.

Senator Ricciardi and Representative Staub have demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership in advocating for legislation aimed at addressing housing solutions for individuals with disabilities. Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to the disability community have significantly contributed to advancing disability rights and fostering inclusion across New Hampshire.

“We are honored to recognize Senator Ricciardi and Representative Staub for their remarkable contributions to disability justice,” said Krysten Evans, Director of Policy and Advocacy at ABLE NH. “Their advocacy and legislative initiatives have been instrumental in creating opportunities and breaking barriers for individuals with disabilities, particularly in the critical area of housing.” The Disability Justice Champion Awards seek to acknowledge individuals who have shown outstanding commitment and passion in advancing disability rights and equality. Senator Ricciardi and Representative Staub exemplify these qualities through their continuous advocacy and steadfast support for the disability community.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Senator Ricciardi and Representative Staub on this well-deserved recognition,” added Krysten. “Their advocacy serves as a shining example of leadership and dedication, inspiring positive change and empowering individuals with disabilities to thrive and succeed.”

The annual Soaring to the Stars event provides a platform to celebrate the achievements of advocates and allies in New Hampshire’s disability justice movement, while also raising awareness about the importance of accessibility, inclusion, and equal opportunity for all. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing work needed to create a more inclusive and equitable society for individuals with disabilities.

Advocates Building Lasting Equality in New Hampshire (ABLE NH) advocates for the civil and human rights of children and adults with disabilities, promoting full participation by improving systems, connecting families, inspiring communities, and influencing public policy. Learn more at www.ablenh.org.