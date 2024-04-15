New trees part of Elm Street beautification project in front of Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, NH – A beautification project that will improve sidewalks, brickwork and fencing around Veterans Park is underway. Bids on the project, under the direction of the Public Works Department, are due April 25.

Last week crews were busy at work in front along Elm Street doing some preliminary work, which included removal of some of the existing trees. According to Deputy Public Works Director Owen Friend-Gray, the healthier and more durable honey locusts along the left side as you face the main gate) will remain.

“It was just the large maples to the right that needed to be removed,” following consultation with the city’s in-house arborist due to existing issues with the trees, Friend-Gray said.

“The proposed construction would have further exacerbated the stress on the trees and likely required their removal in the near future,” Friend-Gray said on Monday. “We will be replacing the trees that were removed with an alternative that will be more robust and better for this very urban environment.”

In addition to trees, other aspects of the project include new concrete sidewalks, stamped concrete brick accents, planters, electrical work, and some minor fencing rehabilitation.

Below is the plan for the project. You can view the 50-page Request For Proposal (RFP) here.