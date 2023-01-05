December 2022 Grand Jury Indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – Timothy Johnson, 40, detained in the Valley Street jail, is under indictment on two counts of second-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of a 67-year-old man outside the former Manchester police department on Chestnut Street.

A Hillsborough County Superior Court grand jury issued the indictments in December. They were made public on Tuesday.

Johnson is accused of shooting Jean Lascelle, 67, in the head on Feb. 13, 2021, outside 351 Chestnut St., killing him.

The murder indictments are alternative counts, one accusing Johnson of knowingly causing Lascelle’s death and the other, that he recklessly caused his death.

Johnson also was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of falsifying physical evidence, for getting rid of the murder weapon and a coat he wore when he shot Lascelle, according to the indictments.

The grand jury handed up 239 indictments. Among those indicted were:

Stephen Ham, 56, whose address is listed as the FIT homeless shelter, 199 Manchester St., two counts of robbery. On Oct. 17, 2022, Ham is accused of pointing a pistol at Bunny’s Convenience Store clerk M.C., in the 947 Elm St. store, and saying “don’t be stupid, remain calm and act like everything is alright,” and then he removed $200 in cash and 20 packs of cigarettes from the store’s premises. He also is accused of pointing the pistol at M.C. and telling her to give him her purse and any cash she had on her.

Melanie Gurley, 51, of 11 Log St., criminal threatening, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and falsifying physical evidence. On Sept. 23, 2022, Gurley is accused of holding a knife toward R.G. The falsifying evidence charge accuses her of burying the knife in a mulch bed behind a utility box.

Jeffrey Faust, 55, of 168 Merrimack St., Apt. 2, two counts of false reports of explosives. On Oct. 24, 2022, Faust is accused of leaving a voicemail at Merrimack Valley Assistance Program saying, “I am not stopping. I think I might put a bomb in your building,” causing anxiety, fear or personal discomfort to any person. On the same date, he is accused of leaving another voicemail at 1200 Elm St., site of The Residences at Manchester Place, which was received by AD, the community manager, in which he said, “Hello, you have a bomb in your building and I’m going to be looking for each and every one of your associates that show apartments and I’m going to shoot each and every one of them, thank you, buh bye.”

Scott Daud, 58, of 170 Amherst St., conduct after an accident and driving after license suspension. On July 27, 2022, Daud is accused of being in an accident on Beech Street, resulting in a person suffering a fractured neck vertebrate. and then leaving the scene.

Corvette D’Angine, 55, of the FIT homeless shelter, second-degree assault and domestic violence, simple assault. On June 5, 2021, D’Angine is accused of hitting AE in the head with a metal pipe causing a laceration to his head.

Dillon Coleman, 30, of 95 Roycraft Road, attempting to take a gun from a law enforcement officer. On Dec. 2, 2022, Coleman is accused of working the retention device on Officer Jose Dias’ holster in an attempt to grab his firearm.

Marc J. Cincotta, 63, whose address is listed as the Families in Transition shelter at 199 Manchester St., first-degree assault, possession of suboxone and two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a tire iron and a crossbow. On Oct. 7, 2022, Cincotta is accused of striking S.B. in the face with a tire iron, causing injury.

Osvaldo Canela, 37, of 620 Silver St., #2, criminal threatening and criminal restraint. On July 26, 2021, Canela is accused of holding a knife to EB’s Chest and saying he was going to kill E.B. He also is accused of repeatedly threatening to kill E.B. and preventing E.B from leaving the room.

Denis Camdzic, 35, of 175 Massabesic St., Apt. 3, attempted second-degree assault and reckless conduct. On Oct. 7, 2022, Camdzic is accused of driving his car at his wife in an attempt to strike her.

Dylan Bickford, 25, of 132 Cartier St., robbery. On July 29, 2022, Bickford is accused of smacking BC’s phone from his hand and taking it.

Walter Barss, 58, of 344 Tucker Mill Road, New Boston, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Aug. 20, 2022, Barss is accused of sexually assaulting C.F. while she was sleeping and performing oral sex on her when she woke up.

Tylor C. Angers, 26, of 3L Pine St., Extension, Nashua, theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of possessing fentanyl; two counts of bail jumping; falsifying physical evidence, and resisting arrest. On Dec. 10, 2022 in Manchester, Angers is accused of stealing more than $1,501 in personal belongings of Aroma Joe’s employees located in the break room. The bail-jumping charges accuse him of failing to appear for court hearings on Dec. 9, 2022. The falsifying physical evidence count accuses him of putting fentanyl in his mouth as a police investigation was underway.

Brett Anderson, 34, of 344 Cedar St., criminal threatening and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On July 29, 2022, Anderson is accused of threatening T.B. with a knife.

Adam R. Allen, 40, of 64-A Union St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Sept. 18, 2022, Allen is accused of firing a handgun in Sheehan-Basquil Park, a densely populated area of the city with homes, apartment buildings, and an elementary school and businesses in the area.

Kathryn Hanscom, 28, of 40 Princeton Drive, #8, Hooksett, forging government instruments. On April 1, 2021 in Manchester, Hanscom is accused of signing C.H.’s name on a divorce decree.

Ibrahim Juma, 33, of 248 Lake Ave., Apt. 1, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Aug. 9, 2022, Juma is accused of raping T.S. by overcoming her with physical force, violence or superior physical strength while she repeatedly said “no.”

Richard A. Johnson, 39, of 225 Tarrytown Road, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking. On Oct. 20, 2022, Johnson is accused of entering MOM’s garage and operating a side-by-side, four-wheeler, pushing it in front of the exit, a substantial step in stealing it.

Michael Kenny, 43, of 100 W. Clarke St., criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Sept. 28, 2022, Kenny is accused of pointing a firearm at J.A. and saying, “Peek-A-Boo motherfucker.”

Daniel E. Laguerre, 35, of 130 Hunt Road, Peterborough, criminal mischief and three counts of witness tampering. On Aug. 24, 2022 in Peterborough, Laguerre is accused of causing more than $1,500 in damage to property belonging to AB. The witness tampering charges accuse him of calling AB on Aug. 28, 2022, saying his lawyers were going to get her mental health records and expose her struggles with mental health; told her “It’s up to you how far you want to push this” and “I really hope you don’t screw me,” and that he implied that he would give her money to use toward a house if she stopped cooperating with law enforcement.

Christopher Levreault, 45, of 15 Joy Ave., Belmont, receiving stolen property and stalking, domestic violence. On Oct. 20, 2022, Levreault is accused of receiving a Lexus R33 knowing or believing it had been stolen. He also is accused of confronting RM at a time he had been convicted of stalking within the previous seven years.

William R. Marchiani, 30, of 12532 Mar Vista Lane, Largo, Fla., unauthorized use of a vehicle, receiving stolen property, and possession of methamphetamine. On Oct. 1, 2022, Marchiani neglected to redeliver and retained a rented 2015 or 2017 FordF250 (the indictments list two different years for the vehicle) to Home Depot, which owned it, in New Boston.

William Maurier, 42, of 3 Coles Grove, domestic violence, criminal threatening; two counts of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a Glock model 27 .40 caliber pistol and a Bushmaster AR rifle; two counts of possession of heroin/fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to sell; receiving stolen property, the Bushmaster AR rifle reported stolen in Vermont on June 27, 2021; felonious use of a firearm. On Oct. 14, 2021, Maurier is accused of putting a pistol to the left temple of AM, 29, and saying, “I should just shoot you, you stupid fucking bitch.”

Mohanad Mohamed, 25, of 102 B St., receiving stolen property. On Aug. 21, 2022, Mohamed is accused of possessing a stolen Glock 43X 9mm firearm.

Raymond Monroe, 23, l/k/a of 236 Green St., Apt. #1, criminal threatening. On Oct. 9, 2022 during an argument, Monroe is accused of standing over US with a meat cleaver.

Derek Mota, 39, of 15 Farnum Ave., Peabody, Mass., nonconsensual dissemination of private sex images and violation of privacy. On Jan. 19, 2022 in Manchester, Mota is accused of placing a tracking device on a 2009 Lexus LS250, with a South Carolina license plate, belonging to DJ. On Feb. 6, 2022, he is accused of taking two sexual photographs of DJ and sent the photos to her daughter without DJ’s consent.

Jonathan D. Pickering, 34, of 37 Alice Drive, #78, Concord, receiving stolen property, two counts of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a firearm; and possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense. On June 26, 2022 in Bedford, Pickering retained a $250 firearm belonging to G.G.

Samuel Piper, 29, of 2 Cricket Lane, Concord, felonious sexual assault. On Jan. 1, 2021 in Manchester, Piper is accused of having sexual contact with a three-year-old child when he “hurt her butt,” which under the circumstances could be reasonably construed as being for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification.

Timothy Piszczek, 28, of 335 Dubuque St., two counts of robbery. On Sept. 20, 2022, Piszczek is accused of having a knife and threatening to stab DK while demanding DK give him money. He is also accused of displaying a knife and demanding WJ give him money.

Craig Polishan, 50, of 47 Stowell Road, Bedford, criminal threatening. On Sept. 4, 2021 in Bedford, Polishan is accused of telling CA, “Don’t move or I’ll shoot,” while in possession of a firearm.

David Potter, 46, of 30 Sentinel Court, #307, aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Aug. 23, 2022, Potter is accused of using physical violence or superior physical strength when he held B.M. by the front of the neck while digitally penetrating her vagina.

Corey Raikes, 28, of 355 Philip St., second-degree assault, two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a Smith & Wesson pistol and a Ruger pistol; and falsifying physical evidence. On June 10, 2022, Raikes is accused of recklessly causing bodily injury to BY when he discharged a firearm within a highly populated building and BY was struck by a bullet. The falsifying physical evidence charge accuses him of concealing the Smith and Wesson pistol to impair its availability in an investigation.

Freddie E. Reyes, 20, of 149 Orange St., second floor, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence. On Oct. 7, 2022, Reyes is accused of discharging multiple rounds from a handgun in the area of 334 Union St. The falsifying evidence charges accuses him of using duct tape and paint to conceal a bullet hole in a vehicle.

Jason Ripley, 37, of 583 Fletcher St., Whitinsville, Mass., forgery of government instruments, check, etc. On Nov. 19, 2021 in Bedford, Ripley is accused of writing a counterfeit check in the amount of $2,688.11 on the Primary Bank account of Contemporary Automative Inc.

Walter Rodriguez, 20, of 346 Spruce St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Sept. 21, 2022, Rodriguez is accused of driving a motor vehicle on several streets in a densely populated area of central Manchester at a speed of at least 50 mph, running several stop signs and traveling the wrong way on a one-way street, putting the public and others in danger of serious bodily.

Justin Sales, 21, of 494 Wilson St., two counts each of second-degree assault and witness tampering. On Sept 18, 2022, Sales is accused of repeatedly punching AA, an intimate partner, in the head and face while she was on the floor, causing facial swelling, bruising and a bloody nose. He also is accused of choking her, causing her to experience impeded breathing, and blood circulation, or a change in voice. The witness tampering count accuses him of calling AA and saying he needed to be out of jail, that he needs his son and that he couldn’t leave his son. According to the indictment, he also asked her if she has the “count.”

Norma Salvador, 28, of 640 Market St., Apt. 284, Lowell, Mass., aggravated DUI, collision with serious injury, and second-degree assault. On Nov. 14, 2020 in Manchester, Salvador is accused of driving on South Mammoth Road, while under the influence of an intoxicating liquor, and causing a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury to AP who suffered cervical spine fractures. The assault charge alleges she caused serious bodily injury to AP when she drove a motor vehicle on South Mammoth Road at a high speed, left the road and struck two houses while AP was in the passenger seat.

Amani Sapatis, 21, of 107 Glendale Ave., 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. According to the indictments, Sapatis possessed videos of various lengths depicting children involved in sexual conduct with other children or adults. One child in a video is described as being between the age of 4 and 7 years old.

Tyler Sasseville, 20, of 54 Public St., criminal mischief and reckless conduct. On Sept. 9, 2022, Sasseville is accused of damaging property belonging to DP when he conducted burnouts, power slides and other spinning maneuvers in the parking lot of 777 S. Willow St., causing more than $1,500 in damage.

Craig Sinclair, 55, of 210 Wilson St., two counts of criminal threatening and one charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Aug. 23, 2022, Sinclair is accused of charging at CB while armed with a knife and saying, “I’ll cut you up” and “I’ll slit you open.” He also is accused of being armed with a baseball bat and threatening CB that he “would crack his skull.”

Merlin Umana, 25, of 129 Boutwell St., Apt. 2, reckless conduct, deadly weapon, and falsifying physical evidence. On Sept. 23, 2022, Umana is accused of firing a gun, sending a bullet through the ceiling of an occupied dwelling at 129 Boutwell St. The falsifying evidence count accuses him of removing the firearm from the apartment.

David Voight, 32, of 87 Ohio Ave., six counts of criminal mischief and seven counts of theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 28, 2021, Voight is accused of damaging six vehicles with a tire iron. The theft offenses accuse him of stealing property from seven vehicles – with some exceeding $1,500 in value — and includes the six he allegedly damaged.