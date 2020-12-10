Dec. 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,006 new positive results with 142 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, DHHS announced 1,006 new positive test results for COVID-19 and a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.4%. Today’s results include 650 people who tested positive by PCR test and 356 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,509 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Included in the results reported today are cases from the following days:

12/4: 87 new cases today, for an updated total of 938

87 new cases today, for an updated total of 12/5: 197 new cases today, for an updated total of 682

197 new cases today, for an updated total of 12/6: 86 new cases today, for an updated total of 611

86 new cases today, for an updated total of 12/7: 190 new cases today, for an updated total of 458

190 new cases today, for an updated total of 12/8: 446 new cases today, for a total of 446

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (248), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (190), Merrimack (94), Strafford (69), Belknap (54), Grafton (22), Cheshire (18), Carrol (17), Coos (8), and Sullivan (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (142) and Nashua (98). The county of residence is being determined for forty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. 2 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 232 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 27,592 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 851 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 9, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 27,592 Recovered 20,513 (74%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 570 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,509 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 851 (3%) Current Hospitalizations 232 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 449,993 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,686 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 59,185 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,220

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 12/02 12/03 12/04 12/05 12/06 12/07 12/08 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,163 1,277 1,087 1,499 820 1,173 1,700 1,246 LabCorp 1,234 832 1,846 1,397 1,000 1,564 1,486 1,337 Quest Diagnostics 1,008 1,192 1,670 1,642 1,199 898 1,183 1,256 Mako Medical 189 191 398 183 99 201 5 181 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 907 741 879 636 507 231 3 558 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 651 472 702 300 426 485 487 503 Other Laboratory* 2,149 1,553 2,607 1,594 899 1,192 1,810 1,686 University of New Hampshire** 757 1,547 1,769 1 0 1,956 1,539 1,081 Total 8,058 7,805 10,958 7,252 4,950 7,700 8,213 7,848 Antibody Laboratory Tests 12/02 12/03 12/04 12/05 12/06 12/07 12/08 Daily Average LabCorp 8 13 9 21 0 0 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 29 38 35 23 1 9 40 25 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 13 7 1 1 12 3 6 Other Laboratory* 15 9 11 0 2 21 8 9 Total 57 73 62 45 4 42 51 48

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.