House Speaker Dick Hinch dies a week after being sworn in

CONCORD – The state’s new House Speaker Richard W. Hinch, R-Merrimack, has died.

The 71-year-old was sworn in last week to a job he called the honor of his life.

“My heart goes out to his wife Pat and his family and we are saddened by his passing,” said House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton.

Cushing learned of Hinch’s death late Wednesday afternoon from Deputy House Speaker Sherm Packard.

Gov. Chris Sununu said he was profoundly saddened to learn of Hinch’s death.

“Speaker Hinch was a fierce defender of the New Hampshire Advantage, a close friend, and a respected public servant. His loss will be greatly felt by the people of this state, and I ask Granite Staters to join me in praying for his family during this incredibly difficult time,” Sununu said.

Senate President Chuck Morse said he considered Dick Hinch to be one of his very best friends.

“The news that he has passed away so unexpectedly is heartbreaking. Dick was truly a kind and humble man. He always dedicated himself to what he liked to say, ‘to the better of’, that meant his family, his friends, his hometown of Merrimack and the State of New Hampshire,” Morse said.

“We were sworn in as speaker and as senate president only one week ago. We were so looking forward to serving together because we had so many plans,” Morse said.

“Going forward without Dick will be very difficult but I have confidence that, in our sorrow, the members of the house and the senate will all rally and live up to his memory. Dick’s wife Pat and family will have all my love and support in the days and weeks to come. New Hampshire has lost one of its best and most dedicated public servants,” Morse said.

Hinch was attending a virtual meeting with legislators on Tuesday, but had reportedly been feeling ill after spending most of the cold day Dec. 2 outdoors for Organization Day. He normally would have chaired the meeting had he not been feeling sick.

Packard told people at the meeting Tuesday, which was covered by InDepthNH.org, that Hinch had cold-like symptoms that were not COVID-19-related.

Organization Day was held outdoors at the University of New Hampshire in the cold due to concerns about COVID-19.

Born in Marblehead, Mass., on May 1, 1949, he was first elected as a Republican to the House in 2008, and worked through the ranks to become Minority Leader on Dec. 5, 2018.

When the Republicans took control of the House during the November general election, he was elected to another term and a Nov. 20 caucus of Republicans chose him to be their leader for the next two years. At a caucus event that day, four members contracted COVID-19.

Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester issued the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Speaker Hinch’s family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time. Today the New Hampshire Legislature lost one of our own. May we as his colleagues stand together and continue the important work of the people of New Hampshire. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife and family.”

Speaker Hinch, best known as “Dick” was appointed by Speaker Shawn Jasper to serve as House Majority Whip in 2015. He was considered very dedicated to local public service.

Hinch served on the Merrimack Board of Selectmen as its chair from 2003-06; Merrimack Budget Committee as its Vice-Chair from 2001-03 and Merrimack Public Library Development Committee Chair from, 2008 to 2018.

He was the owner and principal broker at Hinch-Crowley Realty Associates, LLC and served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 72.

In civic organizations, he was also very active including with the Rotary Club of Merrimack, Merrimack Lions Club, Merrimack Chamber of Commerce as its Director from 2010-2018, and as a New Hampshire Real Estate Commissioner from 2017 to the present.

