Dad giving driving lesson to son assaulted by a man with a baseball bat in alleged road rage incident

MANCHESTER, NH — On May 4, 2020, at approximately 1:20 p.m. a man reported that he had been assaulted with a baseball bat in a road rage incident. The man said he was in the car with his son who was learning to drive when another car cut them off on Granite Street. His son beeped the horn at the driver.

At that point, the person in the passenger seat of the other vehicle started waving a baseball bat out of the window. When the two cars turned north onto Commercial Street and were side by side, the passenger reportedly got out, questioned why they had beeped, and then struck the father twice with the bat. The victim also told police the suspect threatened him verbally.

The vehicle was described as a dark blue or green four-door Subaru. The passenger who allegedly struck the victim was described as a white male, 25-35 years old, with short dark hair, an average build, a dark shirt, and two diamond stud earrings. The driver is described as a white female, and there was a dog in the backseat.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.