Central’s Little Green student newspaper goes digital starting today

“Journalism can never be silent: that is its greatest virtue and its greatest fault. It must speak, and speak immediately, while the echoes of wonder, the claims of triumph and the signs of horror are still in the air.” – Henry Anatole Grunwald

Dear Reader,

COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, has made its way into New Hampshire and has severely affected daily life in the state. Schools are now closed, restaurants can only serve takeout or delivery, and the governor has issued a Stay-At-Home Order. The Little Green, which usually produces two print issues between now and the end of the scholastic year, will be produced digitally until we are allowed to resume normal activities and attend school.

We are sorry to have to change how we deliver content, but at this time we are unable to access the necessary resources to create a print newspaper. This is an unprecedented time in the history of this publication. We have persevered through and reported on situations such as the Vietnam conflict, 9/11, and anything that has come our way. I am confident that the staff of The Little Green will continue to persevere and publish content that is important to the people of Manchester and Central students through this crisis as well, even if it is through an internet medium.

While we are unable to publish a print newspaper, this webpage has additional benefits. There are more types of articles and columns that can be written. We have the opportunity to put all pictures in color and create graphics that can be fully appreciated, as well as adding videos to news articles. This website is also accessible to anyone with a smartphone, tablet, computer, laptop, or any device that uses the internet, which will broaden the readership and the ability to find out what is happening in Manchester and how the events of the world are affecting the students of Central High School. Articles will be published more frequently, and this news source will not simply be a once-a-month publication, but the use of this website will allow us to inform the public in a timely manner, rather than missing stories due to the timetables of our publishing schedule.

With all of this being said, we here at The Little Green hope that you and your family are safe, and we are excited to continue to bring you the news and stories of Central High School. Please see the link below to access the website.

Sincerely,

Eamonn Ryan and Alexandra Topic

Editors-In-Chief

The Little Green

Manchester Central High School