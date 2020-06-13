Celebrating Juneteenth and voices from the Black community in New Hampshire

2020 has been an interesting year, to say the least. From the New Hampshire Primary to the Stay-at-Home orders in reaction to COVID-19, and now the most recent reactions to the widely-circulated videos that captured and replayed horrific brutality and racial violence which have triggered ongoing protests. Now, many of us are finding ourselves engaged in conversations around hot topics of racial equality, equity, diversity and inclusion. And unfortunately, many more of us are actively avoiding these topics, altogether – probably, because it is uncomfortable and unfamiliar.

No matter what you are thinking or feeling about current events, there are not many opportunities to find middle ground these days. However, the optimist in me wants to believe that no matter where we all stand on these issues, none of us wants to live in a reality where such inequality, inequity, and injustice exists. In my observation, these types of conversations are long overdue among communities throughout our state of New Hampshire. Specifically, because there is a common misperception that these issues have little impact here. Many would like to perpetuate the idea that we are lacking racial and cultural diversity in comparison to other places throughout the nation. However, if we are all proud of our American ideals and values, then it would make sense to embrace the thought of seeking out the most vulnerable and the most underrepresented among us in our communities to ensure that that all voices matter when it comes time for everyone to be heard.

The fact is, there are more than enough people of color living here so that our voices should have a measurable impact in election cycles, in matters of public health, and in conversations around solving the root causes of social inequities. So, along these lines, perhaps one way to increase the impact of traditionally underrepresented voices in any community is to find and create more opportunities for cultivating appreciation and celebration of everyone. How do we do this? Let us start with learning more about history and heritage.

As a seventh-generation African American, I grew up with traditions that have been passed down to me through my ethnicity and cultural experiences. One of those traditions, the celebration of Juneteenth is one that comes from being immersed in the African American Community, particularly the Churches where history and culture is maintained and preserved. All are welcome to celebrate the holiday, but many know little about it! It is an observed holiday in most of our 50 states, and New Hampshire signed it into being officially recognized here back in 2019.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It recalls how the states of Louisiana and Texas heard the news that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. Slavery continued in those two states for more than two years after the proclamation was signed due to active resistance. News of Emancipation had not been fully shared until June 19, 1865. Hence this is the origin of the Juneteenth holiday which is still celebrated in many communities of African American descent. Americans, this is our collective history and a narrative that deserves to be shared. Remember that in NH, slaves were not legally freed until after the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 (it took until 1865 when the 13th Amendment was ratified) though many NH people fought on the side of the Union. NH was not a free state.

There is a long-standing history of Juneteenth Celebration in New Hampshire, particularly among our Seacoast communities. However, this year a group of volunteers with our Racial Justice Mission Group from our New Hampshire Conference, United Church of Christ wanted to do something that would help amplify the celebration so that everyone would have the chance to find it online in lieu of an in-person gathering or event due to COVID-19 restrictions. We have created a Facebook Page, facebook.com/CelebrateJuneteenth that serves to aggregate as many locally connected Juneteenth events that we could find. In just two weeks, we have close to 250 followers on our page and we even got a shoutout from our national UCC headquarters in a recent online article about how our page fits into a bigger celebration and nationwide conversation.

If we end up strengthening alliances, amplifying visibility for people of African American descent and serving as a resource for educating the public then we will be more than happy with the fruits of our labor regarding the online community we are cultivating around Juneteenth. We all live here and want to see cultural heritage being celebrated in ways that have eluded all of us for far too long. Getting to know and appreciate each other is always a good goal and hopefully a good step towards emphasizing more UNITY among all our community.