Roll up your sleeves: April 29 ‘clean-up extravaganza’ at West Piscataquog River Park

MANCHESTER, NH – Although relatively new to the “adopt-a-park” process, the Friends of Piscataquog River Park are wasting no time rolling up their sleeves. After a successful session in February to rid the park of invasive bittersweet, a community-wide “clean-up extravaganza” is planned for April 29.

“A group of us were getting tired of the homeless camps encroaching on the park and we saw what the Friends of Stark Park has accomplished over there, so we filed as a 501(c)3 and we’re hoping more people will join us in bringing this park back to life,” says Tammy Simmons Garthwaite.

The “friends” group has been working closely with Kate Waldo of the city Parks Department, as well as members of the Merrimack River Watershed Council to plan the upcoming park clean-up, which will focus on ridding the landscape of invasives like oriental bittersweet, knotweed and multiflora rose.

And of course, there’s always trash and other debris that needs to be taken care of. But the main thrust is to reclaim the natural beauty – and potential – along the river at this gem of a West Side park. Simmons Garthwaite would like to see more people take advantage of the boat launch which is perfect for kayaks.

“Before we came out in February and started gapping the bittersweet, you couldn’t even see the boat ramp at that time,” she said. Now the boat launch is clear, and as the trees and plants begin to green, Simmons Garthwaite is excited to see how much progress can be made along the trails as well.

Assisting with trail management is Eagle Scout Connor Bishop, who is building the trailhead and mapping out the trails.

Waldo stopped by last week to meet Simmons Garthwaite for some advance strategizing around where to put the pallets, tarps and snow fences that will contain the invasive vines after they’re cut and collected during the clean-up.

“The problem is it’s been nobody’s baby until now,” says Simmons Garthwaite. “There have been some issues with camps or you’ll see some things on the islands that don’t belong. We believe the more people who take interest in it and start using the park the fewer who have bad intentions will come.”

The park features the George W. Smith Sports Complex, which was rebuilt years ago after flooding. The trails connect to the West Side ice arena.

Those interested in joining the effort can register at merrimack.org/events/prpcleanupextravaganza. The group also has a Facebook page.

The clean-up is scheduled for 9 a.m to 1 p.m. and lunch will be served for all volunteers. For more information contact Barbara Charette, chair of Friends of Piscataquog River Park, at 603-203-6448.