Camp QuaranTEEN for GIRLS: Cooking, creativity and collaboration!

For a teenage girl, staying at home has also meant staying away from friends. Social distancing and lack of face-to-face connection with peers can be a major stressor for young kids, especially girls.

To help young girls connect and be creative, Tracey Miller, with guidance from her 14-year-old daughter, is offering a virtual camp for young girls ages 12-15. Camp QuaranTEEN aims to keep girls engaged, inspired and in the community to help them through the limitations of a global pandemic. Tracey Miller is a health coach and yoga instructor and has been teaching cooking and wellness classes for both kids and adults for more than 10 years.

The girls will meet up in a live ZOOM call each day and then do projects on their own and in collaboration. Girls will get live cooking lessons, create artwork and do journaling to help them be more mindful throughout the day. Camp dates are July 13-24 or August 3-14. For more information go to www.traceymiller.co/campq.