BOSC to Aldermen: You can pay crossing guards

MANCHESTER, NH – With Manchester public schools shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of crossing guards has been paused. However, the matter of who should pay the crossing guards after the schools closed continues.

On Monday night, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) voted 12-3 to request that the Manchester Board of Aldermen pay for the crossing guards for any time after the schools were shuttered.

The matter arose after Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt noticed that the matter had not been determined during the frenzied first few weeks after the pandemic began.

Ward 9 BOSC Member Arthur Beaudry cited a decision made by the Aldermen on their March 31 meeting that guaranteed the pay of all city employees and independent contractors currently employed by city departments at that time and the crossing guards are contracted to the Police Department, with authority over the crossing guards then given to the School District.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig told the board that a constructive discussion occurred between police and schools on who will pay School Resource Officers, which share a similar situation to the crossing guards in terms of oversight and financial obligations. She added that “finger pointing” toward the Police Department on this matter would be inappropriate and that collaboration is the best route.

However, the sentiment of the board leaned toward Beaudry’s viewpoint. Ward 1 BOSC Member James Porter felt it wouldn’t be appropriate for the district to pay crossing guards after telling spring coaches that they would not be getting stipends after the spring athletic season was cancelled.

Ward 4 BOSC Member Leslie Want echoed that sentiment.

“I wouldn’t pay someone for hours they didn’t work at my own house, I can’t recommend spending education dollars here,” she said.

The mayor was joined by At-Large BOSC Member James O’Connell and Ward 6 BOSC Member Dan Bergeron in opposition the motion.