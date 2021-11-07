1 person dead, firefighter and another injured in Dutton Street fire

Photos by Jeffrey Hastings
Video footage by Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo.
MANCHESTER, NH – One person is dead and at least one firefighter injured in a three-alarm fire Saturday night.
Crews were dispatched to 8 – 10 Dutton St. on Nov. 6, 2021, for a reported building fire. While en route it was reported there was heavy fire and multiple people trapped. Police issued a Nixle alert at 6:20 p.m. advising that roads were closed in the vicinity of the fire.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
According to MFD Chief Andy Parent one person died, one firefighter was severely burned and was flown to a Boston hospital. Another person was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital.
Early Sunday morning the State Fire Marshal’s office issued a news release stating that positive identification of the victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy that will take place at the NH State Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord on November 8.
Manchester Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cashin
We’ll update this report as more information becomes available.