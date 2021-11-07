1 person dead, firefighter and another injured in Dutton Street fire

Photos by Jeffrey Hastings https://manchesterinklink.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/DJI_0009.mp4 Video footage by Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo. MANCHESTER, NH – One person is dead and at least one firefighter injured in a three-alarm fire Saturday night. Crews were dispatched to 8 – 10 Dutton St. on Nov. 6, 2021, for a reported building fire. While en route it was reported there was heavy fire and multiple people trapped. Police issued a Nixle alert at 6:20 p.m. advising that roads were closed in the vicinity of the fire.

Firefighters rescued five people with ladders from the third floor. The fire quickly spread to all floors of the building. The initial call was dispatched at 6:08 p.m. and went to a second and third alarm

This slideshow requires JavaScript. According to MFD Chief Andy Parent one person died, one firefighter was severely burned and was flown to a Boston hospital. Another person was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital.