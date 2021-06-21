Bridge Work on Mammoth Road will affect traffic for months

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces anticipated changes to the traffic pattern for bridge work on Mammoth Road in Manchester beginning on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over I-93 to allow construction crews to continue concrete repairs and install new expansion joints on the bridge. Alternating traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the bridge area. Restrictions will be in place through the summer.

Minor delays may be encountered through the work area. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

This work is part of a $8.4 million bridge preservation project that includes I-93 Southbound bridges at Exit 9, Wellington Road, and Stevens Pond.

R.S. Audley, Inc from Bow, NH is the general contractor of the project which has a final completion date of October 28, 2022.