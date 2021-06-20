2 dead after early-morning motorcycle crash on Wellington Road

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Two people have died in an early morning motorcycle crash Sunday.

On June 20, 2021, at approximately 5:15 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of 1112 Wellington Road for reports of a motorcycle crash involving one motorcycle with two occupants.

The driver was a male, 31, from Manchester. The passenger was a female, 33, also from Manchester, NH. Both occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene. This crash continues to be investigated by the Manchester Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line online or by calling 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.