Blake’s announces closure of North End store

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Blake’s announced that it will be closing its 53 Hooksett Rd. restaurant on Jan. 2 after 40 years at that location.

Blake’s was founded as a creamery in 1900, opening a restaurant in the West Side in 1963 and later opening a location in Merrimack that has since been closed.

The West Side location, located on 353 South Main St., will remain open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

