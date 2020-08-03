Batten down the hatches: Tropical Storm alert issued for Hillsborough County

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Hillsborough and surrounding counties for late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. The following information was passed along by Fire Chief Dan Goonan:

What to Expect:

Localized heavy rain beginning Tuesday afternoon across the mountains. 2-4” of rainfall is possible with isolated amounts up to 6” in higher terrain.

Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places.

Small streams, creeks, canals and ditches will overflow.

Strong gusty winds are a threat with a potential for localized damage.

There is a potential for flash flooding and small river flooding, especially in the mountains.

An isolated tornado is possible.

Driving conditions will be difficult.

The Manchester Fire Department Office of Emergency Management is closely monitoring National Weather Service updates regarding Tropical Storm Isaias and the possible effects the storm may have on the city. Additionally, we are in contact with New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management should the City have any additional needs in response to storm efforts.

At this time the Manchester Emergency Operations Center will not be open for this event.

SAFETY TIPS:

Listen to local media for information and updates.

Charge electronics and have a battery-powered flashlight accessible.

Tie down or bring indoors any objects that might be blown around by hurricane winds (outdoor furniture, decorations, garbage cans, display racks, signs and any other loose objects that are normally left outside).

If you own a boat, determine how and where to moor and secure it.

Ensure that all vehicles are serviced and fueled in case you may need to evacuate.

Drive only if necessary and avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges.

Watch out for fallen objects, down electrical wires, and weakened walls, bridges, roads and sidewalks.

Stay away from loose, dangling, or downed power lines and report them immediately to the power company. If you lose power, report the outage to your provider. If you see downed power lines stay away and call 9-1-1.

If you smell gas or hear a blowing or hissing noise, open a window and get everyone outside quickly. Turn off gas, using the outside main valve if you can, and call the gas company. If you turn the gas off for any reason, it must be turned back on by a professional.

Never use a generator inside homes, garages, crawlspaces, sheds or similar areas, even when using fans or opening doors and windows for ventilation. Deadly levels of carbon monoxide can quickly build up in these areas and can linger for hours, event after the generator has been shut off.

If you are advised to evacuate, do so immediately.

Residents in low lying areas or areas prone to flooding to should take extra precautions.

Know that flash flooding can occur.

Keep rain gutters and downspouts clear of debris.

Be sure trees and shrubs around your home are well trimmed so they are more wind resistant.

Inspect your home for damage afterwards. Take pictures of damage, both of the building for insurance purposes. If you have any doubts about safety, have your residence inspected by a qualified building inspector or structural engineer.

Watch your pets closely and keep them under your direct control

We encourage residents to make a family emergency plan, pack a Go Bag, including hand sanitizer and extra face coverings, charge cell phones, and have an emergency supply kit to be ready for any kind of emergency. Learn more about these items at ReadyNH.gov

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies.

Residents can call 2-1-1 for public shelter locations and information.

City establishments that have tents set up, contact your vendor to ensure it is properly secured. Questions regarding tents may also be directed to Fire Prevention at (603) 669-2256

Power outages should be report to Eversource: Online at Eversource.com (800) 662-7764 Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting can send a text to report outages.

Service calls for regarding gas utilities should be reported to Liberty Utilities (855) 327-7758