Aug. 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 8 new positive results with 1 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, August 16, 2020, DHHS announced 8 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,988 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 62 percent being female and 38 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Rockingham (2), Belknap (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (1) and Nashua (1).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 708 (10 percent) of 6,988 cases. None of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 16, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,988 Recovered 6,287 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 423 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 278 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 708 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 13 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 184,929 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 28,671 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 40,001 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,275 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,625

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/9 8/10 8/11 8/12 8/13 8/14 8/15 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 460 306 207 932 695 767 1 481 LabCorp 733 382 558 898 679 877 84 602 Quest Diagnostics 909 833 876 1,568 1,080 954 852 1,010 Mako Medical 15 1 2 11 29 9 35 15 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 569 302 250 689 690 544 521 509 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 148 158 225 155 136 179 107 158 Other Laboratory* 103 58 397 107 55 30 20 110 Total 2,937 2,040 2,515 4,360 3,364 3,360 1,620 2,885 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/9 8/10 8/11 8/12 8/13 8/14 8/15 Daily Average LabCorp 3 4 21 23 23 11 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 55 38 48 131 92 76 67 72 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 12 16 12 12 21 4 11 Other Laboratory* 0 23 5 9 1 4 9 7 Total 58 77 90 175 128 112 80 103

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.