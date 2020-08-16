Golden Corral ready for Grand Opening after weekend ‘friends and family’ dry run

VIDEO: Golden Corral ready to feed New Hampshire.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MANCHESTER, NH – Over the weekend more than 600 “friends and family” were served at the Golden Corral on South Willow Street, which opens to the public Aug. 17 at 11 a.m.

Owners Lenny and Nancy Abreu, along with business partner Steve Leary were on hand over the weekend for a test drive of the popular chain eatery featuring more than 160 different selections. Although Golden Corral has built its reputation as a buffet-style restaurant, due to COVID-19 Abreu and Leary were able to take social distancing and operational changes into consideration while constructing the brand new space, located at the Shoppes at South Willow.

Food on Saturday was served cafeteria-style with guests letting servers know which foods they wanted and then taking filled plates to their seats.

Overall, things went smoothly, Lenny Abreu said. He figures it’s going to take a few months to smooth out the kinks, get open jobs filled and staff fully trained and comfortable, but overall, he’s just happy to finally be opening the doors.

“We thought we’d be opening in March or April, but once COVID hit, all that was out the window,” Abreu said. “We were able to make some adjustments here so that we have a lot of the social distancing built right in,” Abreu said.

Capacity for the restaurant is about 172 – that’s 50 percent of what the 11,000-square-foot space can normally accommodate. On Saturday guests were seated at intermittent tables that were cleaned and sanitized between guests, then labeled as such before being used again.

Masks are required while entering, exiting and moving through the restaurant. Abreu says they will eventually expand to having a breakfast menu on weekends, but for now hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for lunch and dinner.