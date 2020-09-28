Assistant Police Chief will fill-in as interim Chief starting Oct. 1

Monday, September 28, 2020 Carol Robidoux Police & Fire

With the retirement of Police Chief Carlo Capano, left, the mayor has announced Assistant Police Chief Ryan Grant will step in as interim Chief starting Oct. 1. File Photo/Pat Grossmith

MANCHESTER, NH – Assistant Police Chief Ryan Grant will step up and serve as interim chief, effective Oct. 1. The announcement came Monday from Mayor Joyce Craig’s office.

Chief Carlo Capano announced his retirement in early September, and his last day on the job is Sept. 30.

The mayor plans to release her nomination for a replacement chief at the next Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on October 6. The nomination will layover until the next meeting on Tuesday, October 20, where it will then be voted on by the full board.

