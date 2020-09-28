Assistant Police Chief will fill-in as interim Chief starting Oct. 1

MANCHESTER, NH – Assistant Police Chief Ryan Grant will step up and serve as interim chief, effective Oct. 1. The announcement came Monday from Mayor Joyce Craig’s office.

Chief Carlo Capano announced his retirement in early September, and his last day on the job is Sept. 30.

The mayor plans to release her nomination for a replacement chief at the next Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on October 6. The nomination will layover until the next meeting on Tuesday, October 20, where it will then be voted on by the full board.