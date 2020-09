Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Date: Saturday, October 10

Gates Open: 1 p.m.

Fireworks: 6:30 p.m.

Seating Options

Guests are welcome to sit in the stadium seats or on the field. Blankets are encouraged for field seating, but chairs are not permitted.

Tickets

All tickets are available for $10.

Parking

Free parking at the stadium is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.