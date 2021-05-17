Artisan brick oven pizza restaurant coming to Concord 

CONCORD, NH – Pizza-lovers rejoice! A new brick oven pizza restaurant is coming to Concord this summer. Introducing the New Hampshire Pizza Co. Joel Harris, the creator of Dos Amigos Burritos chain of restaurants, has a new restaurant concept coming soon to the capital city, to be located at 78 N. Main St.

Harris described the restaurant as “a family-friendly sit-down artisan pizza restaurant.” The restaurateur really wanted to bring something new to Concord that wasn’t being offered.

They will be offering brick oven artisan pizza with a focus on local ingredients via their farm-to-table philosophy, from NH-grown fruit and other local produce, to draft beer, and even NH liquor. “Anything made or grown in NH” they will try to work into their menu, Harris said.

What The New Hampshire Pizza Co Will Be Serving Up For Guests

Everything at the restaurant will be made from scratch including making their own house-made dough, house-made sauces, and their own house-made cheese blends. It will feature eight draft lines of New Hampshire beer with a large assortment of local canned beers as well. It will also have a full bar and cocktail menu for the non-beer drinkers, Harris said.

Their sister restaurant in Portsmouth is called Luigi’s West End Pizza and when they were coming up with the concept of that restaurant, the team had the chefs go down to Brooklyn, NY, and West Haven, CT, to learn from the masters. Both locations are well-known brick oven pizza meccas and their aim was to bring back to New Hampshire the art of making traditional thin-crust pizza. Judging by the rave reviews of Luigi’s in Portsmouth they hit the mark and I’m excited to try the pizza at the new Concord eating establishment.

Harris mentioned they will have about a dozen pizzas regularly on the menu but that they will also feature a weekly specialty pizza featuring some great local ingredients. On top of that, they will have some tasty appetizers such as buffalo wings three ways, house-made salad options, charcuterie boards, and more! To round out the meal, they will be making their own in-house gelato featuring some unique flavors (perhaps even a basil ice cream!).

Harris anticipates the restaurant will be ready for launch late summer/early fall of 2021.

For more information visit their website: https://www.newhampshirepizzaco.com/

You can also learn more and keep up to date at their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nhpizzaco/

