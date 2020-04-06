April 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 Update: 46 new positive cases, 11 of them in Manchester

CONCORD, NH — On Monday, April 6, 2020, DHHS announced 46 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 715 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there are three females and one male under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54 percent being female and 37 percent being male.

The new cases reside in Rockingham (15), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (6), Strafford (2), Cheshire (2), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for one new case. Nine new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported; thus far, 103 (14 percent) of the 715 positive cases have been hospitalized.

Eighteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

NH Persons with COVID-191 715 Recovered 151 (21%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 9 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 555 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 103 (14%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2 8,019 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 4,183 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 49 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,250

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.