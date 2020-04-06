Police identify pedestrian killed Sunday on Bridge Street Bridge

MANCHESTER, NH — Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Sunday.

Joseph Riley, 28, of Manchester, died after he was hit by a car on the Bridge Street Bridge on April 5.

At about 10:36 p.m. police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of the Bridge Street Bridge and located Riley, along with a Chevy Impala driven by a 34-year-old Manchester. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.